Users report factory reset is bricking Google Pixel 6 units

If you have a unit from the Google Pixel 6, do not attempt to factory reset it for now.

That’s because there seems to be a widespread issue happening in the Pixel 8 series, especially the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. According to reports, the models are being rendered useless after undergoing a factory reset. As shared by several users online and on different platforms, after the reset, all the devices will show an error, including messages that they are “unable to enable ext4 verity” and that the “tune2fs” file is missing. While another reset is being suggested, users say that doing so won’t help.

Here is the full error message users are seeing more prominently:

Cannot load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory data reset and erase all user data stored on this device.

Interestingly, a “Product Expert” from the Google forum said that it is a known issue that the company is now investigating. However, the company still has to confirm the matter, as speculations continue to circulate that an unspecific update might be causing it.

Via