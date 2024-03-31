FCC listing reveals several Realme GT 6 details

Realme GT 6’s certification has been spotted on the FCC platform recently. The document shows different details about the smartphone, which is expected to launch in India soon.

The listing (via MySmartPrice) didn’t specify the name of the phone, but based on the RMX3851 model number spotted on the document, it can be deduced that the device is the rumored Realme GT 6. To recall, an Indonesia Telecom listing divulged this detail.

Also, the device was spotted on Geekbench before, revealing that it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 16GB RAM, and a 50MP primary camera.

With all this, here are the details collected from the documents concerning the RMX3851 device or the Realme GT 6: