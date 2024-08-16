Flipkart confirms Moto G45 5G specs: SD 6s Gen 3, 8GB RAM, 120Hz display, 5000mAh battery

Motorola will unveil the Moto G45 5G in India on August 21. Ahead of the date, however, Flipkart has already revealed several key details of the phone, including its Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, 8GB RAM, and more.

The Moto G45 5G is now listed on the Flipkart platform, where the details of the 5G phone are revealed. The design of the device is also included, showing a vegan leather design on its flat back panel. Like its other recent Motorola siblings, the Moto G45 5G sports an elevated island, which houses its two camera lenses and the flash unit. According to the printing on the back of the phone, the main camera of the camera system is a 50MP unit.

The image also reveals the Moto G45 5 G’s flat side frames. In front, it has a 6.5″ 120Hz flat display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera. Moreover, the images show that the device is available in aquamarine, pink, and blue.

Aside from those, the listing shows that the Moto G45 5G will offer the following specifications:

5G connectivity

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

8GB RAM

128GB storage

6.5″ 120Hz flat display with Gorilla Glass 3 for protection

Stay tuned for more details!

