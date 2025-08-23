From MIUI to HyperOS: Simple Tricks to Master Xiaomi’s Interface

Xiaomi’s significant change to its interface is switching from MIUI to HyperOS. It focuses on making animations smoother and working better with various devices. People may learn to utilise it by switching the new Control Centre on and off in the notification shade.

Streamline the Home Screen

A messy home screen is a significant cause of visual noise and wasted time. HyperOS has excellent folder management and widget stacking tools that let you make a simple layout. Swipe right to use the app vault to keep the main canvas clean for only the most critical apps. You can use the security settings to eliminate system apps you don't use if you want a cleaner interface. Less clutter makes it easier to see and think, which makes it easier to get around.



Fix Hidden Battery Drains

HyperOS gives you more control over your energy, but hidden drains like programs that don’t work well can still ruin your battery life. Go to Settings > Battery to find services that use a lot of power and stop them from running in the background. Another typical cause is too much location polling, so set applications to “Use only while in use.”

Taking care of these drains makes sure they stay up longer. Turning off features like always-on display and scheduled themes can make standby hours much longer.



Speed Up Everyday Use

Too many background operations and strong visual effects might make things seem slow. In Developer Options, you may change the animation scales. 5x makes everything snappy right away, including navigation. You may also fix speed problems that keep coming back by regularly emptying the system cache from the recovery menu.

Quick response time is vital for multitasking, whether switching between programs. Another helpful tip is to turn on memory extension to reduce cautious reloads, but don't utilise it too much.

Configuring the auto-start for chat and social applications is also essential.

Keep Your Phone Secure

Xiaomi’s HyperOS features an excellent security suite, but customers must turn it on for complete protection. It’s essential to check your apps’ permissions often, especially when using the camera, microphone, and accessibility services. Remove access to anything that isn’t essential.

Privacy tools now provide thorough breakdowns, making it easier to handle private information.

Second Space and Hide Apps are two features that help keep private stuff separate. Also, it's vital to turn on Find My Device.

Update and Back Up Regularly

It's essential to always use the most recent version of HyperOS because it has improved functionality and security patches. Let updates happen automatically, but check each month by hand in case rollouts are delayed. Back up everything to Mi Cloud or a portable disc before installing to keep important files safe. It's easy to do this and keeps things stable over time.

Updating and backing up your device keeps it safe from security holes and makes it easy to get back if you accidentally lose it.