Here is the FuntouchOS 15 release timeline for Vivo, iQOO devices in India

Vivo has finally confirmed the timeline of the FuntouchOS 15 rollout to its devices in India.

Vivo is the first brand to release the Android 15 update to its devices, which is a surprise since Google and Samsung are commonly the first ones to introduce such a major Android update. According to reports, the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and iQOO 12 are the first to experience the update.

Now, Vivo has another surprise for its fans: the rollout of FuntouchOS 15 to more devices. In recent community posts, Vivo and iQOO named the devices that will also receive the update and the timeline of the update rollout. It is important to note, nonetheless, that this update is based on the Android 15 Beta and that the stable version will follow later. Also, the rollout will be in batches and do not include carrier-exclusive models.

According to Vivo, some of the features and new capabilities fans can expect from the new FuntouchOS 15 include Screen Animation, Call Backgrounds, immersive wallpapers, new icons, the AI Image Lab, Ultra Game Mode, and more.

Here is the official timeline for the release of the Android 15 Beta-based FuntouchOS 15 to the following devices: