G4-armed Pixel 9a reportedly uses old Exynos Modem 5300

We are still waiting for the arrival of the Pixel 9 series, but Google is reportedly working on a new Pixel 9 model with an old Exynos Modem 5300.

Google will announce the Pixel 9 series on August 13. The lineup is said to include the standard Pixel 9 model, the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The smartphones will house the new Tensor G4 chip, which is not entirely impressive, as earlier leaks suggested. According to Geekbech tests, the G4 is only 11% and 3% better than G3’s single-core and multi-core performances, respectively.

Despite that, the company is reportedly planning to inject the G4 chip into another Pixel 9 creation: the Pixel 9a. Even more, the device will reportedly use the old Exynos Modem 5300.

While we encourage our readers to take this information with a pinch of salt, Google’s move is not entirely surprising since its “A” models are meant to be cheaper. If true, nonetheless, it means that the upcoming Pixel 9a won’t get the same modem improvements that will be offered by the Tensor G4, including the satellite connectivity capability and 50% better power consumption.

We will provide more updates about the Pixel 9a in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!

