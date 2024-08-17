Geekbench listing shows Motorola Moto G35 using Unisoc T760

The Motorola Moto G35 has surfaced on Geekbench recently to test its Unisoc T760 chip.

The Moto G35 is expected to debut globally soon following its several platform and certification appearances. The latest is from its Geekbench listing, where it was spotted bearing its own monicker.

According to its record, it was tested using a 6nm octa-core CPU (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) and a Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. Based on these descriptions, it can be deduced that it has the Unisoc T760 inside. As per the listing, the chip is complemented by 8GB RAM and Android 14 OS, allowing it to register 745 and 2343 scores in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Aside from Geekbench, the Moto G35 also appeared on IMEI, FCC, TUV, EUT, and EEC platforms. Aside from its monicker, the listings confirm the handheld’s 5G connectivity, NFC support, 4,850mAh battery, and 20W charging.

Stay tuned for more details about the Motorola Moto G35!