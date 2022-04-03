New games are coming to GeForce NOW this month!

Do you have a low end computer? Do you want to play high end games, but don’t want your PC to explode? Do you want to play desktop games on the go, on your phone? Well, cloud gaming might be the solution. And the solution we recommend is GeForce NOW. Now, if you want to learn what GeForce NOW actually is, we have an article about it on our website, which you can find here.

It’s that time of the month again where GeForce Now gets some new games in its cloud library. This time around, we’re getting some popular games, like Dying Light – Enhanced Edition, as well as some more obscure titles like Ranch Simulator. So, without further ado, here are all the new games coming to GeForce Now in April. Best of all, these games will be available to play on any compatible device, so you can game on the go or from the comfort of your own home.

The following games are currently ready to be played starting today.

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Weird West

Dying Light Enhanced Edition

ELEX II

FAR: Changing Tides

Hero’s Hour

Martha Is Dead

And these games, will be available to be streamed in the coming days of this month.

Anno 1404

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread

Cities in Motion 2

Crawl

Cultist Simulator

Die After Sunset

ELDERBORN

EQI

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition

Jupiter Hell

Offworld Trading Company

Ranch Simulator

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

SOL CRESTA

Star Control: Origins

Spirit of the Island

Twin Mirror

Wobbledogs

These are the games that will be arriving this month. GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that lets you play high end games on your low end computer, or even your phone.