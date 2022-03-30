Get a sneak peak from launch of the BlackShark 5 RS and Headphones features!

Along with the BlackShark 5 and BlackShark 5 Pro, the company has launched the newest BlackShark 5 RS and BlackShark Wireless Bluetooth Headphone in China. The BlackShark 5 RS offer some decent specifications such as an HDR10+ high refresh rate AMOLED display, two different chipsets in different variants, NvMe SSD support, and much more. The Wireless Bluetooth Headphone, on the other hand, offers pretty good value at its launch price.

BlackShark 5 RS

The BlackShark 5 RS offers a 6.7-inches Super AMOLED display with FHD+ 2400*1080 pixel resolution, 144Hz high refresh rate support, HDR10+ certification and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device comes in two different variants; 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The 8GB variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset the 12GB variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The smartphone offers an improved dual-layer vapour cooling system.

BlackShark 5 RS is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge. It has a triple rear camera setup with 48MP primary + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP tele-macro, and a 20MP front-facing selfie camera which is housed in a centre punch-hole cutout. Furthermore, the devices support four microphones and have Dual 1216P speakers. It also supports dedicated Magnetic Shoulder 2.0 physical buttons, which are useful when playing shooting games. The devices will come pre-installed with the latest JoyUI 13 based on Android 11.

It will be available in two different variants; 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The 8GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 3299 (USD 520) and the high end 12GB variant is priced at CNY 3799 (USD 599).

BlackShark Wireless Bluetooth Headphone

The BlackShark Wireless Bluetooth Headphone has been launched in China, it’s just like an ordinary truly wireless earbuds. The device has a 12mm dynamic audio driver with support for Active Noise Cancellation up to 40dbs for an immersive sound experience. It comes with a dual microphone and environmental noise cancellation support for better recording and calling. The exact battery capacity of the device is unknown, but the company claims up to 30 hours of usability with the case. It can be used for 3 hours just after 15 minutes of charge.

The TWS earbuds also have 85ms low latency support. They are IPX4 water resistance rated, which assures that they won’t get damaged by a little splash of water or sweat. The BlackShark Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is licensed by Snapdragon Sound. The gadget is priced at CNY 399 (USD 63).