Google brings 80% charging limit option to some Pixel users

The recent Android 15 update of Google injected the new 80% charging limit option to some Pixel devices.

The feature is meant to help users preserve their battery lifespan by limiting their charging to 80%. It was originally expected to arrive in December, but some users shared that the stable Android 15 November update (AP3A.241105.007 build number) already has it. According to speculations, the update is likely a server-side update to the Settings services app.

One user shared a screenshot of the feature already available on the device’s Settings page. However, it seems the battery feature’s availability remains limited to some users, as others with the same update shared that they still don’t have access to the option.

While this sounds disappointing, Pixel users can expect that Google will introduce the feature to more users soon.

Stay tuned for more updates!