Google Pixel 8a is reportedly now available in Morocco

Google Pixel 8a has been spotted in the wild recently, and it is reportedly now being sold in certain markets in Morocco.

The Pixel 8a is expected to be announced at Google’s annual I/O event on May 14. However, ahead of the event, different leaks about the device’s details have already been surfacing online. The latest includes an image of two Google Pixel 8a units sporting the Bay and Mint colors.

Interestingly, according to the leaker who shared the image on X, the device is already being sold in Morocco. The claim seems to be true, as the units come with the boxes with the “Pixel 8a” branding and some certification seals. Moreover, the image appears to be taken in a retail store in the country.

We reached out to Google to confirm the matter, but we still haven’t received a response from the company.

The picture reflects earlier leaks and renders about the back design of the handheld, specifically its rear camera island. In the image, the device can be seen employing the same design elements as the earlier generations of Pixels, with the camera units and flash placed within the module.

As per other reports, the upcoming handheld will offer a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of storage, the smartphone is said to be getting 128GB and 256GB variants.

As usual, the leak echoed earlier speculations that the phone will be powered by a Tensor G3 chip, so don’t expect high performance from it. Unsurprisingly, the handheld is expected to run on Android 14.

In terms of power, the leaker shared that the Pixel 8a will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 27W charging capability. In the camera section, Brar said that there would be a 64MP primary sensor unit alongside a 13MP ultrawide. In front, on the other hand, the phone is expected to get a 13MP selfie shooter.