Google Pixel 9 leak shows Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, Green color options

A new leak shows that the Google Pixel 9 model will be available in Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green color options.

The search giant will announce the Google Pixel 9 series on August 13. The lineup is expected to offer four models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The models will all sport new looks, including flat side frames, flat back panels, and a new pill-shaped camera island design.

A new leak affirms these details in the standard Pixel 9 model. Aside from that, the leak reveals the four color options the Google Pixel 9 will have. According to the images shared by leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Android Headlines), the phone could be offered in Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green colors: