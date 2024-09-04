More Google Pixel 9 Pro XL issues surface in auto-brightness, display response

Despite being new in the market, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is already experiencing a handful of issues. The latest includes faulty auto-brightness and display tap response.

Google unveiled the Pixel 9 series last month, and one of the models includes the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Despite being one of the Pro models in the lineup, it is being plagued by issues. After earlier reports about its wireless charging and camera tilting problems, users now share two more issues in their devices.

First is the problematic display response, which seems to be a software bug. According to users on Reddit, the issue is noticeable when they are using the Gboard keyboard, as the minimizing button icon can’t be used even when tapped repeatedly. However, users shared that the issue could be temporarily solved through a simple device reboot and that the said area could be accessed when the phone is in landscape mode. As per users, the search giant is now aware of the “bug” and conducting a probe.

Sadly, there’s another issue with the Pixel 9 Pro XL: auto-brightness. According to another user on Reddit, the device’s auto-brightness is not working properly based on the needed brightness. This results in manual adjustment of the display brightness, making the main purpose of the feature senseless. According to another user, this could be caused by the backup process:

If you set up the device restoring an existing backup, it’s possible that the model of adaptive brightness that was created on your previous Pixel was then restored on your Pixel 9. Obviously that creates issues as the displays are different, have different brightness levels and curves, etc. So the best thing to do is to reset the model and let it be trained from scratch on the new device.

Settings > Apps > See all apps > search for “Device Health Services” and tap on it > Storage and cache > Clear storage > Reset adaptive brightness.

Then just keep adjusting the brightness to your preferred level for a week or so, and it should learn better.

We reached out to Google for comments, and we will update the story soon.

