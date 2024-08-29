Google Pixel 9 Pro XL users report camera tilting issue

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL users are experiencing another problem in their units. According to the device owners, the camera of the affected model tilts when the zoom is being utilized.

Google unveiled the Pixel 9 series this month. Some of the models, including the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, were later released to fans. However, despite being a new device in the market, the model is already facing different issues. The latest involves its camera system, which is experiencing an unwanted tilting action when its zoom function is being used.

Several users reported the problem on Reddit and other platforms. In one post, a sample of the issue was shared, showing how the camera made the obvious tilt when it was zoomed in.

The issue seems to occur in the telephoto and ultrawide sections of the camera, although it shows more prominently in the former in most cases. As per other users, this occurs between the 2x and 5x zoom but gets corrected in some cases.

Google still hasn’t addressed the issue in public, but one Reddit claimed that it was already reported and only received a response saying, “It is working according to the design.”

We contacted Google for comment on the matter and will update the story as soon as the company responds.

The news follows an earlier Google Pixel 9 Pro XL issue was reported. According to several users, the model also has a problem with its wireless charging capability. The company also still hasn’t acknowledged this, but a Google Gold Product Expert said that the concern “has been elevated to the Google team for further review and investigation.”

Via 1, 2, 3