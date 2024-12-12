Google Pixel 9a full specs leak: Tensor G4, 6.28” display, 48MP cam, 5100mAh battery, more

The full specifications sheet of the Google Pixel 9a has leaked, revealing almost all of the significant details we want to know about it.

Google is reportedly launching the Pixel 9a next year, with a report claiming it would be in March 2025. The phone will join the Pixel 9 series, which is already available in the market. As an A-series model, however, the Pixel 9a will be a more affordable option with a set of somehow downgraded features.

Now, after a series of rumors and leaks, the full specifications of the phone are finally uncovered. Thanks to folks from Android Headlines, we now know that the Google Pixel 9a will get the following details:

185.9g

154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm

Google Tensor G4

Titan M2 security chip

8GB LPDDR5X RAM

128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options

6.285″ FHD+ AMOLED with 2700nits peak brightness, 1800nits HDR brightness, and a layer of Gorilla Glass 3

Rear Camera: 48MP GN8 Quad Dual Pixel (f/1.7) main camera + 13MP Sony IMX712 (f/2.2) ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 13MP Sony IMX712

5100mAh battery

23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging

IP68 rating

7 years of OS, security, and feature drops

Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris and Peony colors

$499 price tag (plus $50 for Verizon mmWave variant)

