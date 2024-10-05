Google changing Pixel A-series timeframe to March, starting with Pixel 9a — Report

Google is reportedly changing the release timeframe for its Pixel A-series phones. This will start with the Google Pixel 9a, which will hit stores in March 2025.

This is not entirely surprising, as the Pixel 9 series launched earlier than expected. To recall, the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were announced in August. This is two months earlier than the past debuts of earlier Pixel generations. Now, some sources claim that the Pixel 9a will also be launched sooner than its earlier Pixel A-series siblings.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Pixel 9a will have its pre-orders in mid-March 2025. This is earlier than the past Pixel A-series releases, which happened during the past Google I/O events scheduled in May. As per the outlet, this will be the new “permanent” release timeframe of the A-series phones, meaning the Pixel 10a will be released in March 2026.

The news follows several leaks about the Pixel 9a, including its color options and a different camera island. While it will still have the same flat design in its side frames, back panel, and display, the phone will have a flat camera module. Earlier unit leaks and renders confirm this, showing the pill-shaped module with almost no protrusion.

The phone will be offered in white, black, light pink, and bluish-purple colors, which will be called Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris, respectively. According to earlier reports, the Google Pixel 9a will also house the new Tensor G4 chip inside. However, unlike its siblings, its modem will be the older Exynos Modem 5300. This should mean that Google will be able to offer the Pixel 9a at a much cheaper price tag. However, this also means that the Pixel 9a won’t get the advantages of the new Exynos Modem 5400. To recall, the said chip is being used in the regular Pixel 9 models, allowing them to get better overall connectivity and Satellite SOS support.

