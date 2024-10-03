Google Pixel 9a to come in Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, Iris colors

After its renders, Google Pixel 9a’s color options have leaked this time. According to a report, the upcoming budget Pixel phone will arrive in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.

The Pixel 9 series is now official, but Google is still expected to launch one more model. Unlike its regular Pixel 9 siblings, however, the Pixel 9a will be a more affordable option. That means it will get some downgrades in some sections, which earlier leaks affirmed.

The Pixel 9a’s design is somehow going to be different from that of its siblings, too. While it will still have the same flat design in its side frames, back panel, and display, the phone will have a flat camera island. Earlier unit leaks and renders confirm this, showing the pill-shaped module with almost no protrusion.

Now, a report from Android Headline has provided more details about the appearance of the phone. According to the leak, the Pixel 9a will be offered in white, black, light pink, and bluish-purple colors, which will be called Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris, respectively. This means that the last two colors will replace the Aloe and Bay colors presented in the brand’s earlier Pixel A phone.

According to earlier reports, the Google Pixel 9a will also house the new Tensor G4 chip inside. However, unlike its siblings, its modem will be the older Exynos Modem 5300. This should mean that Google will be able to offer the Pixel 9a at a much cheaper price tag. However, this also means that the Pixel 9a won’t get the advantages of the new Exynos Modem 5400. To recall, the said chip is being used in the regular Pixel 9 models, allowing them to get better overall connectivity and Satellite SOS support.

