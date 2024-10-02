Renders show Google Pixel 9a’s new flat camera island design

The first batch of Google Pixel 9a’s renders are now available, and it confirms how much it will differ from its Pixel 9 siblings… especially in terms of its camera island design.

The Google Pixel 9 is now out, giving fans the vanilla Pixel 9 model, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The search giant, however, is not yet done with the lineup, as it is still expected to debut another model: the Pixel 9a.

The device will be the most affordable option in the series, just like its earlier A siblings. We expect some internal downgrades to the Pixel 9a compared to the regular Pixel 9 models, and this will extend to its design.

As shared in earlier reports, the Pixel 9a will not entirely adopt the design of the series. While it will have the same new flat back panel and side frame look as its siblings, leaks show that it will not have a protruding camera island. Earlier images show that the module will be almost flat, albeit it will still have a pill shape.

Now, renders confirm these details, showing the Pixel 9a in an enticing flat design, from back and front to sides. The images also reveal the front of the phone, which seems to have thicker bezels than its siblings. This is expected, nonetheless, since it will be the cheapest model in the lineup.

According to earlier reports, the Google Pixel 9a will also house the new Tensor G4 chip inside. However, unlike its siblings, its modem will be the older Exynos Modem 5300. This should mean that Google will be able to offer the Pixel 9a at a much cheaper price tag. However, this also means that the Pixel 9a won’t get the advantages of the new Exynos Modem 5400. To recall, the said chip is being used in the regular Pixel 9 models, allowing them to get better overall connectivity and Satellite SOS support.

