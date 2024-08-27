Google Pixel 9a to launch later this year with flat camera island design, 4 colors, Tensor G4 chip

Google is already preparing a new addition to its Pixel 9 series: the Google Pixel 9a.

The search giant unveiled the Pixel 9 series two weeks ago, giving us the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As expected, the company is also developing a more affordable model for the lineup, which will be the Pixel 9a.

According to the recent leak of the alleged phone’s unit, it will adopt most of the physical details of the non-foldable Pixel 9 models, including the flat side frames, back, and display. However, its bezels appear to be thicker than the other Pixel 9 devices. Interestingly, its camera island in the back also shows a significant change. Unlike its siblings with elevated modules, the Google Pixel 9a’s island appears to be flatter, albeit it still uses the same pill-shaped design.

The phone is expected to house the new Google Tensor G4 chipset and offer four colors, which include black and silver. Aside from those things, no other details about the Pixel 9a are currently available, but it could adopt several details the vanilla Pixel 9 is offering:

152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm

4nm Google Tensor G4 chip

12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations

6.3″ 120Hz OLED with 2700 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2424px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP

Selfie: 10.5MP

4K video recording

4700 battery

27W wired, 15W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support

Android 14

IP68 rating

