Source confirms old Exynos Modem 5300 in Tensor G4-armed Pixel 9a — Report

A new report citing internal sources claims that the Google Pixel 9a will indeed use the new Tensor G4 chip alongside the old Exynos Modem 5300.

Google unveiled the Pixel 9 series last month, offering its fans the latest affordable Pixel devices. The search giant, nonetheless, is expected to release one more model in the lineup: the Pixel 9a.

Like its predecessors, the Pixel 9a should serve as a cheaper option compared to its regular Pixel 9 siblings, especially the Pixel 9 Pro models. As expected, Google will try to make some changes to make this possible.

According to earlier reports, the Pixel 9a will also house the new Tensor G4 chip inside. However, unlike its siblings, its modem will be the older Exynos Modem 5300. A new report from Android Authority has confirmed the matter by citing a source.

This should mean that Google will be able to offer the Pixel 9a at a much cheaper price tag. However, this also means that the Pixel 9a won’t get the advantages of the new Exynos Modem 5400. To recall, the said chip is being used in the regular Pixel 9 models, allowing them to get better overall connectivity and Satellite SOS support.

The Pixel 9a is also rumored to get some minor design changes compared to the other Pixel 9 models. In an earlier leak, the phone was shown sporting a flat camera island instead of the protruding module of its siblings. As for internals, there is a huge possibility that the Pixel 9a will borrow several details from the vanilla Pixel 9:

152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm

4nm Google Tensor G4 chip

12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations

6.3″ 120Hz OLED with 2700 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2424px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP

Selfie: 10.5MP

4K video recording

4700 battery

27W wired, 15W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support

Android 14

IP68 rating

Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony colors

