Google starts Pixel 8 production in India

The Google Pixel 8 production in India has finally started.

The search giant has confirmed the news recently, signaling its growing expansion of product production in other countries.

The move allows Google to rely on other countries aside from China and Vietnam in the manufacturing of its Pixel devices. With this, the first batch of “Made in India Google Pixel 8” handhelds should soon be offered to fans.

The news follows other related news involving more companies investing in India for their product manufacturing. To recall, in addition to Google, Apple is also trying to expand its production in India, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes to make the country a global manufacturing hub.

