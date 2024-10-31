HMD launch Nokia 108 4G (2024), 125 4G (2024)

Nokia has new feature phone models for us: the Nokia 108 4G (2024) and the Nokia 125 4G (2024).

The new models are the latest addition to HMD’s expanding basic phone portfolio. However, they are not entirely new. They are just rebranded phones based on HMD’s recent releases. To be precise, the Nokia 108 4G (2024) is just like the HMD 105 4G, while the Nokia 125 4G (2024) is a clone of the Nokia 110 4G (2024).

Like HMD’s other basic phones, the two support FM radio, an MP3 player, and the Snake game. They also have microSD card slots to expand the 64MB internal storage. The RAM, on the other hand, is 128MB. The Nokia 125 4G also has a 1000mAh removable battery, a 2″ display, and a basic camera with flash. Nokia 108 4G (2024) has a bigger 1450mAh battery.

The prices of the phones remain unavailable, but the Nokia 108 4G (2024) comes in Black and Cyan color options. Meanwhile, the Nokia 125 4G (2024) has Titanium and Blue variants.

