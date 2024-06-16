HMD Ridge Pro 5G to get Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, up to 8GB RAM, 5500mAh battery

Another device from HMD has been leaked: the HMD Ridge Pro.

HMD has released several models in recent weeks, including the HMD XR21, HMD Arrow, and Nokia 3210. Interestingly, it seems the brand plans to introduce more devices in the coming months, as shown in recent leaks of various devices it is building. Some include the HMD Atlas, HMD Skyline, and a variety of other projects. The latest include the rumored HMD Ridge Pro, which will be another 5G offering of the company.

In a recent post on X, leaker account @smashx_60 shared a handful of significant details about the device, which appears to be another affordable unit from HMD. Called HMD Ridge Pro, the phone shows a pretty plain design, which employs the usual concepts in the industry now. Aside from thin bezels, the image shared online indicates that the Ridge Pro will have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Its back, on the other hand, shows a flat panel, which houses the camera rings in the upper left part.

As for its specifications, the leak suggests that the HMD Ridge Pro will get a pretty decent set of features: