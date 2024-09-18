HMD reportedly preparing ‘Seahawk Pro,’ AKA Vibe Pro

A new leak suggests that HMD is now creating another budget smartphone model for its fans. The phone is reportedly called Seahawk Pro, which could debut under the monicker HMD Vibe Pro.

If true, this will be the Pro sibling of the current HMD Vibe available on the market. Based on the leak shared by tipster account @smashx_60, the Vibe Pro will borrow several details from the vanilla model, including its flat design (frames, display, and back panel) and vertical rectangular camera island. The device is also allegedly coming with the same Snapdragon 680 chip and a 6.56″ 90Hz display.

On a positive note, the Vibe Pro is said to be better in some sections. As per the tipster, the phone will have some upgrades, from the battery to the camera and other departments. The HMD Vibe Pro is allegedly coming with a better 1080p resolution, higher 8GB RAM, a bigger 5000mAh battery, and better camera specs. Despite the improvements, the phone is rumored to only cost under $180. To recall, the vanilla HMD Vibe is priced at $150.

To compare, here are the specs of HMD Vibe and HMD Vibe Pro:

HMD Vibe

Snapdragon 680

3GB and 6GB RAM

64GB and 128GB storage

4GB Virtual RAM

5.56” HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 5MP

4000mAh battery

10W charging

IP52 rating

HMD Vibe Pro

Snapdragon 680

8GB/128GB configuration

8GB Virtual RAM

6.56″ FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie Camera: 50MP

5000mAh

20W charging

IP52 rating

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, 3.5mm jack, USB-C 2.0, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 2 microphones, OZO Audio

Via