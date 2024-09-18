HMD reportedly preparing ‘Seahawk Pro,’ AKA Vibe Pro

A new leak suggests that HMD is now creating another budget smartphone model for its fans. The phone is reportedly called Seahawk Pro, which could debut under the monicker HMD Vibe Pro.
If true, this will be the Pro sibling of the current HMD Vibe available on the market. Based on the leak shared by tipster account @smashx_60, the Vibe Pro will borrow several details from the vanilla model, including its flat design (frames, display, and back panel) and vertical rectangular camera island. The device is also allegedly coming with the same Snapdragon 680 chip and a 6.56″ 90Hz display.
On a positive note, the Vibe Pro is said to be better in some sections. As per the tipster, the phone will have some upgrades, from the battery to the camera and other departments. The HMD Vibe Pro is allegedly coming with a better 1080p resolution, higher 8GB RAM, a bigger 5000mAh battery, and better camera specs. Despite the improvements, the phone is rumored to only cost under $180. To recall, the vanilla HMD Vibe is priced at $150.
To compare, here are the specs of HMD Vibe and HMD Vibe Pro:
HMD Vibe
- Snapdragon 680
- 3GB and 6GB RAM
- 64GB and 128GB storage
- 4GB Virtual RAM
- 5.56” HD+ 90Hz IPS LCD
- Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP
- Selfie Camera: 5MP
- 4000mAh battery
- 10W charging
- IP52 rating
HMD Vibe Pro
- Snapdragon 680
- 8GB/128GB configuration
- 8GB Virtual RAM
- 6.56″ FHD+ 90Hz IPS LCD
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Selfie Camera: 50MP
- 5000mAh
- 20W charging
- IP52 rating
- Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4G LTE, 3.5mm jack, USB-C 2.0, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 2 microphones, OZO Audio