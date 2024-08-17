HMD confirms Chinese market entrance

Soon, China will welcome another brand into its huge smartphone market after HMD confirmed its upcoming arrival.

HMD has been actively expanding its portfolio recently with its several smartphone releases, including the Nokia 235 and Nokia 105 2G. Interestingly, the company is no longer relying on the fame of the Nokia branding and is now trying to build up its own name by releasing its own company-branded phones, such as the HMD Skyline and HMD Crest series.

Now, it seems its plans are more than just expanding its phone selections. Recently, the company created its Chinese social media accounts and ultimately confirmed its arrival in the country.

The company’s list of upcoming smartphone model offerings in China is unknown, but it will certainly offer both HMD and Nokia-branded smartphones. Moreover, HMD may launch a different version of phones dedicated to China.

As for the designs, HMD is also likely to continuously use Nokia’s famous Lumia design in its future smartphones in China. To recall, recent reports have revealed that HMD is also planning to use the said design again in its upcoming HMD Hyper, following the release of a Lumia-inspired Skyline model.