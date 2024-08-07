HMD Crest, Crest Max hit shelves in India

The HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max are now available in stores in India.

The two phones made their debut in India last month. They share almost the same designs and even the same chip, a Unisoc T760 SoC, but they differ in storage, camera features, and prices. The HMD Crest offers a 6GB/128GB configuration for ₹14,499, while the HMD Crest Max comes with an 8GB/256GB configuration and a ₹16,499 price tag.

Now, the phones are officially available in India, and fans can take advantage of the brand’s offers on Amazon India by using the CREST500 promo code, which results in a ₹500 discount. SBI credit card holders also get a ₹1000 discount, but note that these offers are only available until August 11.

Here are more details about the phones:

HMD Crest

Unisoc T760

6GB/128GB configuration

6.67” FHD+ HID R-OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie: 50MP

Camera Features: AI Super portrait, FlashShot, Night Selfie, and Selfie Slo-mo

5000mAh battery

33W charging

HMD Crest Max