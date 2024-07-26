India welcomes HMD Crest, Crest Max

Two new phones have arrived in India this week: the HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max.

The news follows recent releases of HMD-branded phones by the company, which is trying to popularize its name in addition to the Nokia smartphones it resurrected.

The newest additions to its HMD portfolio are the HMD Cres and HMD Crest Max. The phones will hit stores on Amazon Great Freedom Sale Day in August and will be available through HMD.com and Amazon India.

The two look similar, especially since they both use the Unisoc T760 chip. Nonetheless, they differ in storage, camera features, and prices. To start, the HMD Crest offers a 6GB/128GB configuration for ₹14,499, while the HMD Crest Max comes with a 6GB/256GB configuration and a ₹16,499 price tag.

Here are more details about the two:

HMD Crest

Unisoc T760

6GB/128GB configuration

6.67” FHD+ HID R-OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie: 50MP

Camera Features: AI Super portrait, FlashShot, Night Selfie, and Selfie Slo-mo

5000mAh battery

33W charging

HMD Crest Max