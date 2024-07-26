India welcomes HMD Crest, Crest Max

Two new phones have arrived in India this week: the HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max.
The news follows recent releases of HMD-branded phones by the company, which is trying to popularize its name in addition to the Nokia smartphones it resurrected.
The newest additions to its HMD portfolio are the HMD Cres and HMD Crest Max. The phones will hit stores on Amazon Great Freedom Sale Day in August and will be available through HMD.com and Amazon India.
The two look similar, especially since they both use the Unisoc T760 chip. Nonetheless, they differ in storage, camera features, and prices. To start, the HMD Crest offers a 6GB/128GB configuration for ₹14,499, while the HMD Crest Max comes with a 6GB/256GB configuration and a ₹16,499 price tag.
Here are more details about the two:
HMD Crest
- Unisoc T760
- 6GB/128GB configuration
- 6.67” FHD+ HID R-OLED
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Selfie: 50MP
- Camera Features: AI Super portrait, FlashShot, Night Selfie, and Selfie Slo-mo
- 5000mAh battery
- 33W charging
HMD Crest Max
- Unisoc T760
- 6GB/256GB configuration
- 6.67” FHD+ HID R-OLED
- Rear Camera: 64MP + 5MP + 2MP
- Selfie: 50MP
- Camera Features: AI Super portrait, Capture Fusion, FlashShot, Night Selfie, Selfie Slo-mo, and 2X lossless digital zoom,
- 5000mAh battery
- 33W charging