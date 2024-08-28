HMD unveils Skyline’s new Blue Topaz color, upcoming ‘Detox Mode’

The HMD Skyline is now available in a new Blue Topaz color. The brand also shared that a new feature called Detox Mode will be added to the said model this year.

The news follows the brand’s partnership with FC Barcelona as its official smartphone partner. As part of the collaboration, HMD released a clip revealing the Skyline in a Blue Topaz color, joining the model’s current black and pink color options.

In addition, the company revealed that HMD Skyline will receive the Detox Mode later this year. According to HMD, the feature will basically “allow users to disable all social media platforms and applications, and stop scrolling.”

To recall, the mid-ranger phone offers the following features:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations

6.5” Full HD+ OLED with up to 144Hz refresh rate

Selfie: 50MP

Rear Camera: 108MP main with OIS + 13MP ultrawide + 50MP 2x telephoto with up to 4x zoom

4,600mAh battery

33W wired and 15W wireless charging

