HMD teases Fusion model in India, highlights ‘easy self-repair’ feature

After its debut in Europe, the HMD Fusion is now heading to India.

The HMD Fusion was first unveiled in September. The main highlight of the device is its modular capability, which will be possible through its variety of Smart Outfits. Like its HMD Skyline sibling, the Fusion also boasts a repairable body.

Now, HMD has started teasing these Fusion qualities in India, signaling its debut in the market. Though no specific date is currently available, it will certainly be offered on Amazon India, where the teaser was first posted.

The HMD Fusion’s smart outfits are also expected to arrive in India. These are basically interchangeable cases that come with specialized pins to activate the phone’s additional functions. HMD announced the first sets of Outfits (Casual Outfit, Flashy Outfit, Rugged Outfit, Wireless Outfit, and Gaming Outfit) during the HMD Fusion debut and later revealed the Venom Outfit with electromagnetic liquid ferrofluid.

As for the phone itself, the Fusion offers the following details: