Honor 200 Lite now available in India

After months of waiting, Honor has finally started offering the Honor 200 Lite in India.

The model will join the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro models the company introduced in the country back in July. The Honor 200 Lite is a more affordable option in the lineup, priced at ₹17,999 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. The model is available in Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black color options.

The MagicOS 8.0-powered model uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip, which is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also houses a decent 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging.

Outside, it sports a 6.7″ 1080×2412 AMOLED screen with a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. The front camera is a 50MP unit capable of 2D facial recognition, while the rear camera system consists of a 108MP main, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units.