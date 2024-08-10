Honor 200 series gets first OTA update in India to provide new features, including call recording

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro users in India can now install a new update on their devices. This is the first OTA update for the said series in the country, and it delivers a handful of new features and experiences, including the highly-requested call recording capability.

Various users in the country confirm the arrival of the update on their devices. As per the OTA’s changelog, aside from system improvements, it comes with an August 2024 Android security patch. The update brings the device to software version N39I 8.0.0.135 and delivers new experiences and features. Some include the call recording function, the Depth effect adjustment option, and the addition of the new Ultra Group Photo in the Camera app.

Here are more details about the update:

Changelog

Dear user, this recommended update incorporates security patches to enhance the system security. Dear user, this recommended update has optimized the system compatibility with some third-party apps, improved the system stability, and incorporated a security patch.

Gallery

This update adds Depth effect adjustment function, which can be used for photos taken in Portrait mode with rear camera or in Aperture mode. The depth effect can be flexibly adjusted to bring different visual experience. You can experience it by going to: Select an image > f icon at the top of the screen > Adjust Bokeh.

Camera

The new Ultra Group Photo feature is available in Portrait mode with rear camera. It can automatically correct closed eyes and beautify portraits, making the photos more appealing. This update optimises the shooting effect in some scenarios.

Call

The recording is being played.

Application

This update improves the system compatibility with some third-party apps.

Performance

The performance experience is optimised in some scenarios.

System

This update improves the system stability to make your device run more stably.

Security

Android security patch (Aug 2024) has been incorporated for system security. For more information about HONOR Security updates, please visit our website https://www.honor.com/uk/support/bulletin/2024/8