Honor 300 Ultra official images show Camellia White, Ink Rock Black color options

After teasing the first two models of the lineup, Honor has finally revealed the official design of the Honor 300 Ultra.

The Honor 300 series will arrive in China on December 2. To prepare for this, the company recently started accepting pre-orders for the vanilla model, which is available in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB configurations and Black, Blue, Gray, Purple, and White colors. Now, the company has added the third model of the lineup to its official website: the Honor 300 Ultra.

According to the images shared, the Honor 300 model will also have the same design as its siblings in the lineup, including the interesting new shape of its camera island. As per Honor’s official post, the Ultra model comes in white and black color options, which are called Camellia White and Ink Rock Black, respectively.

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station recently shared that the Honor 300 Ultra is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The account also revealed that the model will have a satellite communication feature, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP periscope with “a more practical focal length.” In one of his replies to followers, the tipster also seems to have affirmed that the device has a starting price of CN¥3999. Other details shared by the tipster include the Ulta model’s AI light engine and Rhino glass material. As per DCS, the phone’s configuration is “unbeatable.”

Interested buyers can now place their pre-orders on Honor’s official website.

Via