Honor 300 Ultra gets SD 8 Gen 3, ultrasonic fingerprint, 50MP periscope, satellite, CN¥3999 starting price tag

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station revealed in a recent post some of the major details of the upcoming Honor 300 Ultra.

The Honor 300 series is set to launch on December 2 in China. It is now on the company’s official website in China for pre-orders, with the vanilla model available in Black, Blue, Gray, Purple, and White colors. Its configurations include 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB. Pre-orders require a CN¥999 deposit.

Amid the wait for the series launch, DCS revealed the details of the Ultra model the brand is preparing. According to the tipster, just like the Pro model, the Honor 300 Ultra will also be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The account also shared that the model will have a satellite communication feature, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and a 50MP periscope with “a more practical focal length.”

In one of his replies to followers, the tipster also seems to have affirmed that the device has a starting price of CN¥3999. Other details shared by the tipster include the Ulta model’s AI light engine and Rhino glass material. As per DCS, the phone’s configuration is “unbeatable.”

According to earlier leaks, the vanilla model offers a Snapdragon 7 SoC, a straight display, a 50MP rear main camera, an optical fingerprint, and 100W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Honor 300 Pro model reportedly features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 1.5K quad-curved display. It was also revealed that there would be a 50MP triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit. The front, on the other hand, reportedly boasts a dual 50MP system. Other details expected in the model include 100W wireless charging support and a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint.

