Honor 300 Ultra image leak shows similar series design but with additional periscope cam cutout

Renders of the Honor 300 Ultra have leaked online, revealing a design similar to its Honor 300 siblings. However, according to the images, the Ultra model will have three cutouts on its camera island, indicating a better camera system setup with a periscope unit.

The Honor 300 series is now listed online. The lineup includes the vanilla Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro. According to Digital Chat Station, another model is joining the family: the Honor 300 Ultra model.

In his recent post, the tipster revealed that the Honor 300 Ultra’s back panel and display will have a curved design. Unlike the first two models of the lineup, the Honor 300 Ultra also reportedly has a pill-shaped selfie camera cutout on its display. On the back, it has the same camera island shape as its siblings. However, the renders show three cutouts for the lenses. This suggests a better set of cameras for the Ultra model, which could include a periscope camera.

No other details about the Honor 300 Ultra are available at the moment, but it could adopt the other features of its siblings or most probably get a better set of specs than them. According to earlier leaks, the vanilla model offers a Snapdragon 7 SoC, a straight display, a 50MP rear main camera, an optical fingerprint, and 100W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Honor 300 Pro model reportedly features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 1.5K quad-curved display. It was also revealed that there would be a 50MP triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit. The front, on the other hand, reportedly boasts a dual 50MP system. Other details expected in the model include 100W wireless charging support and a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint.

Via