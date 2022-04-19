Honor 70 Series Specifications has been leaked!

Entry Level of Honor 70 Series: Honor 70
The Honor 70, which comes with Snapdragon and will probably be low-budget, has very nice features. It is filled with quite a lot of features, from the screen refresh rate to the battery, from the battery to the camera. Honor 70, the lowest phone of the Honor 70 series, maybe the phone that attracted the most attention from the users in the Honor 70 series leak. Those who want to have a new and updated Honor device and do not want to spend a lot of money should definitely wait for the Honor 70 to come out. Honor 70 surpasses its competitors by offering very nice features compared to its competitors.
What are the Features of Honor 70?
|CPU:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 gen 1
|Screen refresh rate:
|120Hz
|Screen:
|BOE FHD 10bit Display
|Battery:
|4800mAh / 66W Fast Charger
|Rear Camera:
|Triple Rear Camera, 108MP, 8MP, 2MP
|Audio Output:
|Stereo dual speaker
|Extension:
|Z-axis Linear Motor and NFC
Leaked Honor 70 Series Pro: Honor 70 Pro Features
In addition to the low budget, the Honor 70 Pro, is the most preferred device of the Honor 70 series, because it is Pro and is the closest to the flagship. Honor 70 pro from the leaked Honor 70’s offers quite a lot of features compared to the plain Honor 70. The features it offers appear as very logical features that keep a device at a medium level. If you think it should not be low but not high and not exceed my budget, the Honor 70 Pro is for you. If you review and like the following features, it would be logical to buy the Honor 70 Pro when it is released.
What are the Features of Honor 70 Pro?
|CPU:
|Mediatek Dimensity 8100
|Screen Fresh Rate:
|1Hz-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
|Screen:
|BOE OLED 10bit LTPO Display ,1600×1200 Resolution
|Battery:
|4800 mAh / 66W Fast Charger
|Rear Camera:
|Triple Rear Camera, 50MP IMX766 Main, 50MP Ultra-wide, 8MP Telephoto
|Audio Output:
|Stereo Dual Speakers
|Extension:
|NFC, X-axis Linear Motor, Infrared Remote Control
Click here to learn about MediaTek Dimensity 8100 features.
The Flagship of the Honor 70 Series: Honor 70 Pro+
With the leak of the Honor 70 series, the most interesting device was the Honor 70 Pro+. Honor 70+, which is the flagship of the Honor 70’s, really offers features suitable for a flagship. Honor 70 Pro, which has Mediatek Dimensity 9000 in terms of CPU, comes with 100W fast charging support. Apart from these, it has features such as EIS and OIS found in every flagship. Since the screen refresh rate is quite satisfactory, you can view your games and work very comfortably on the Honor 70 Pro+ screen.
What are the Features of Honor 70 Pro+?
|CPU:
|Mediatek Dimensity 9000
|Screen Fresh Rate:
|1Hz-120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
|Screen:
|OE 10bit OLED LTPO Display, 2800×1300 Resolution
|Battery:
|4600mAh / 100W Fast Charger
|Rear Camera:
|Triple Rear Camera, 50MP IMX766 Main, 50MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Telephoto, OIS+EIS
|Audio Output:
|Stereo Dual Speakers
|Extension
|NFC, Infrared Remote Control, X-axis Linear Motor
The Honor 70’s, which many Honor users have been waiting for, has now leaked. Although its features seem to please many users, it is very possible that some users will not like it. There is no information yet on when the Honor 70 series, whose features are given, will be released. At the same time, although there is no price information and a detailed feature description, we have leaked features. Honor continues to produce flagship devices by taking very logical steps since it came out under the umbrella of Huawei. Thanks to Equal Leaks for providing source.