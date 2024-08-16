Honor 90, Magic 6 Pro receive new updates; 70 Lite receives MagicOS in UK

Honor has released new updates for the Honor 90 and Honor Magic 6 Pro. Meanwhile, UK Honor 70 Lite users are now receiving the brand-new MagicOS 8.0 update.

The MagicOS is now rolling out globally. In addition to injecting the MagicOS into more models, Honor is also introducing new MagicOS updates to its devices. The recent ones to receive them are the Honor 90 and the Magic 6 Pro.

According to users, the new 8.0.0.193 (C94E7R2P1) update is now rolling out to Honor 90 users in Turkey. It includes some system improvements to the device, including its home screen and more third-party app support for the Magic Portal. The update is 722MB and consists of the August 2024 Android security patch.

The same patch is also included in the MagicOS 8.0.0.158 (SP1C00E155R202P14patch02) update of the Honor Magic 6 Pro (Chinese version). Aside from that, the hefty 1.59GB update introduces new capabilities in the phone:

Dear user, this recommended update brings new functions and enhancements for a smoother experience. Magic Capsule now displays Meituan, Meituan Delivery and Baidu Map for cycling. A new 16:9 aspect ratio is introduced in Camera. App combinations in split-screen mode can be saved. Watermarks can be edited. This update also includes new anti-tracking function in Parallel Space, as well as Al shopping functions. Additionally, this release optimizes the display effect of status bar and notification panel, improves the user experience of HONOR CarConnect, enhances the motion effect on the home screen, fixes the abnormal power consumption in some scenarios, improves the system stability, and incorporates a security patch.

Meanwhile, UK Honor 70 Lite users have started receiving the first MagicOS 8.0 update. The update requires 2.99 GB of storage to install. As expected, it introduces all the new features and capabilities of the MagicOS alongside some system improvements.

