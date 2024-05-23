Honor 90, Magic V2 to receive MagicOS 8.0 this month

Honor has confirmed that the release of the MagicOS 8.0 update to Honor 90 and Honor Magic V2 devices.

The MagicOS 8.0 is now being released globally, and the two models are the latest Honor smartphones to receive it. The move was already confirmed by the brand itself alongside the announcement of its other AI-related works, noting that the update will be “empowering more users to experience the transformative power of AI.” Aside from the two phones, the MagicOS 8.0 will also be pre-installed in the upcoming Honor 200 series, which is set to launch in China and Paris on May 27 and June 12, respectively.

The update is hefty at 3GB and highlights seven sections, which pertain to the biggest changes and additions coming to the system. According to Honor, the update generally brings a system that is “smoother, safer, easier to use, (and) more power-saving.” In line with this, MagicOS 8.0 makes some enhancements to the system, particularly in animations, home screen icon functions, folder sizes, card stacking, new button functions, and other new security features.

Various notable features will be introduced in MagicOS 8.0, including the Magic Capsule, which was one of the biggest parts of the Magic 6 Pro debut. The feature works like the iPhone’s Dynamic Island, offering a quick view of notifications and actions. There’s also Magic Portal, which analyzes user behavior to guide device owners to the next relevant app where they want to share selected texts and images.

In the power department, MagicOS 8.0 brings the “Ultra Power Saving,” giving users a more extreme option to save their device’s energy. The security section also improved, with the MagicOS 8.0 now allowing users to blur images and hide videos, photos, and even apps.