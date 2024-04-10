Here’s everything you need to know about the MagicOS 8.0

Honor is now rolling out the MagicOS 8.0 globally. The update will bring a bunch of new features to devices, tapping different sections of the system, including security and battery. The update also comes with new features, such as Magic Portal and Magic Capsule.

We first saw the arrival of the MagicOS 8.0 in Magic6 Pro, which comes with the update pre-installed when it launched months ago. Now, Honor is bringing the update to more devices around the globe, with reports from various users confirming that the Magic5 Pro is one of the first devices receiving it.

The update highlights seven sections, which pertain to the biggest changes and additions coming to the system. According to Honor, the update generally brings a system that is “smoother, safer, easier to use, (and) more power-saving.” In line with this, MagicOS 8.0 makes some enhancements to the system, particularly in animations, home screen icon functions, folder sizes, card stacking, new button functions, and other new security features.

The update is hefty at 3GB, so expect that there are also huge feature additions included. First on the list is the new Magic Capsule, which was one of the biggest parts of the Magic 6 Pro debut. The feature works like the iPhone’s Dynamic Island, as it offers a quick view of notifications and actions. There’s also Magic Portal, which analyzes user behavior to guide device owners to the next relevant app where they want to share selected texts and images.

In the power department, MagicOS 8.0 brings the “Ultra Power Saving,” giving users a more extreme option to save their device’s energy. The security section also improved, with the MagicOS 8.0 now allowing users to blur images and hide videos, photos, and even apps.

Honor details these features and improvements in the MagicOS 8.0 changelog: