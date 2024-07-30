Honor confirms models eligible for new MagicOS 8.0 update

Honor has a new MagicOS 8.0 update, and it will be distributed to a total of 48 devices.

It is the third major update of the MagicOS 8.0, offering fans new camera features, AI capabilities, system enhancements, security additions, and even optimizations for Honor foldable devices.

Here are more details about the update:

Camera

Added a new AI removal (elimination) feature to smartly erase unwanted objects and passersby in images. Users can save photos with one click.

Added a camera watermark editing feature. Users can add or restore watermarks by themselves.

Added 16:9 camera aspect ratio

Added three new image color styles: Natural, Vivid, and Texture.

Added a new time-lapse photography professional mode menu and time-lapse templates for different scenarios to improve the time-lapse photography feature.

Smart Features

Added new smart object recognition and smart shopping features.

Added the YOYO Chinese Morning News feature.

Added the support of the Meituan app and Baidu Maps cycling services to the Smart Capsule feature.

The smart multi-window feature now has a split-screen combo feature. It saves the split-screen combinations in the form of icons. Tap on these icons to open the saved combination directly.

Security

Added a new parallel-space anti-location tracking and anti-advertising tracking tool to protect privacy and security.

Optimizations

Smooth Animation: Improved the smooth animation experience in certain scenarios like launching apps, slide or swipe gestures, and gallery rotation.

Notification Bar: Optimizes the display style of the notification bar and smartly adjusts the notification bar size.

Foldable Optimizations

Added a new feature to accurately arrange the blank space on the home screen when folding the device. It supports adding text widgets, customizing font and colors, and more.

Added a new dock bar to foldable phones for seamless switching between applications. It will provide more efficient interaction on the home screen.

When the device is unfolded, users can now select an app to take a screenshot in the split-screen mode.

Added a new foldable app-level floating feature. When the screen is split into upper and lower parts for office, video, and fitness, the upper screen will show the content while the lower part will display the functional panel with the floating ability, as a mini notebook.

Added the PiP (picture-in-picture) mode in the camera for a split-screen feature.

The expanded gallery on the foldable now supports index columns in a directory form. It improves the info, communication, and operational efficiency.

Upgraded the MagicRing capability. Users can project the screen of another device onto the foldable. They can also control the two phones at the same time and enjoy a large-screen experience.

Improves the smooth animation experience such as folding, expanding, and switching screen animation, home screen exit animation, and control center micro-animation.

The new MagicOS 8.0 update will come to 48 devices. However, due to the long list, it is expected that it will take Honor time to cover all the models on the list: