Honor Magic6 RSR Porsche Design is now in the UK

Honor fans in the United Kingdom can now try the luxurious Magic6 RSR Porsche Design smartphone.

The arrival of the special edition phone in the said market follows its initial unveiling in China in March. The phone is based on the Magic6 handset of the brand but comes with a distinct design. It comes in two colors (Agate Grey and Frozen Berry), but both boast a motorsports- and hexagon-inspired aesthetic that resembles the appearance of a Porsche racecar.

Inside, it also houses the same features as what the Magic6 has. It offers the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is accompanied by a generous 24GB RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. This now sells in the UK for £1,599 or around $2,002.

Here are more details about the Honor Magic6 RSR Porsche Design model, which is rumored to also come to India soon.