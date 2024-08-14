Honor eye-tracking feature global rollout is starting on August 27

Honor has confirmed that it will start the global release of its eye-tracking technology on August 27.

The company showcased the eye-tracking technology using its Honor Magic 6 Pro during the 2024 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The feature started as an exclusive offering in Honor devices in China, but it should soon be injected into all of the brand’s devices by the end of the month. According to the company, it will be introduced through its MagicOS 8.0.

The eye-tracking feature employs AI to analyze the user’s eye movements. This allows the system to determine the section of the screen where the user is looking, including notifications and apps that the user can open without using taps.

The feature will require users to calibrate the unit, which is something like setting up their own biometric data in the smartphone. This, nonetheless, is easy and fast, as it would only require seconds to finish. Once everything is done, the Magic Capsule will start tracking your eyes. By directing your eyes to a specific area of the screen, you can perform actions, and the system should recognize this in a pleasing response time.