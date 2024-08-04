Honor Magic 6 Pro is now official in India, and it is hitting shelves on August 15

After a long wait, Honor finally brought the Honor Magic 6 Pro to India. According to the brand, the model will be available for purchase on August 15.

The news came after the company’s earlier announcement of Honor Magic 6 Pro’s arrival in India. According to the company, the model will be available on its website, Amazon India, and partner retailers starting August 15.

The phone is available in Epic Green and Black colors, and it comes in the sole 12GB/512GB configuration, which is priced at ₹89,000. As for its features, here’s some of the details fans can expect from the phone: