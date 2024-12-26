Honor GT Pro to offer Snapdragon 8 Elite, flat 1.5K display; Ultra model to join series

Honor is now preparing the Pro version of its Honor GT model, and an Ultra model could also join the lineup.

Honor announced the Honor GT model in China. It offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which some might find disappointing as the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is now available in the market. However, as it turns out, Honor is saving the Elite chip for something better.

According to Digital Chat Station, Honor will add a Pro version to the Honor GT series. The said model will feature the new processor alongside a flat 1.5K display.

Interestingly, DCS revealed that Honor’s product line next year “will be quite rich.” Aside from the Honor GT Pro, the tipster shared that the brand could also add an Ultra model to the said series.

Details about the upcoming Honor GT phones remain scarce, but they could adopt some of the specifications of the vanilla model, which offers:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

12GB/256GB (CN¥2199), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2599), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2899), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3299)

6.7” FHD+ 120Hz OLED with up to 4000nits peak brightness

Sony IMX906 main camera + 8MP secondary camera

16MP selfie camera

5300mAh battery

100W charging

Android 15-based Magic UI 9.0

Ice Crystal White, Phantom Black, and Aurora Green

