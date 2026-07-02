Honor Magic V6 infiltrates European markets

The Honor Magic V6 is finally available in several European markets.

The foldable was first showcased at MWC 2026. It boasts the new Honor Super Steel Hinge, which allows the phone to withstand up to 500,000 folds and unfolds. The main display also sports barely noticeable creases, with Honor saying it has 44% less crease depth than its earlier foldables.

Now, the phone is finally in Europe (as well as other Asian markets), including Germany, where it is available in a single 16GB/512GB configuration. As part of its launch deal, fans can get it for only €1,700, alongside a free Honor Pad 10 unit and 24-month screen protection. Once the promo ends, it will be offered at a steep price of €2,300.

In the United Kingdom, it also comes in the same single RAM and storage option, with color variants including gold, red, white, and black. It has a recommended retail price of £1,999.99, with the Honor website offering a £500 coupon.

Here are more details about the Honor Magic V6:

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.1 storage

7.95” foldable 2172 x 2352px 1-120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED

6.52” external FHD+ 1-120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED

50MP main camera with OIS

20MP internal and external selfie cameras

64MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom

6660mAh battery

80W wired and 66W wireless charging + reverse wireless charging

Android 16-based MagicOS 10

IP68 and IP69 ratings

Red, Gold, White, and Black

Source