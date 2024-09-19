Honor allegedly preparing trifold with 1cm thickness

Honor is now preparing its trifold smartphone, and a new rumor says the company is planning to beat its current competitor in terms of thinness.

Huawei is currently enjoying the trifold spotlight, thanks to its recently unveiled Mate XT smartphone. The launch of the phone as the first trifold attracted the attention of the tech world, but it seems Huawei will share this fame with other brands soon. As revealed by leakers, other brands are already preparing their own trifold phones, including Xiaomi, Oppo, and Tecno. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the next brand to unveil the next trifold smartphone is Honor.

The news follows Honor CEO Zhao Ming’s confirmation of the company’s plan for a trifold device.

“In terms of patent layout, Honor has already laid out a variety of technologies such as tri-fold, scroll, etc,” the executive shared in an interview.

While details of the phone remain unknown, the leaker account @RODENT950 on X shared that Honor is planning to make it more remarkable than the Mate XT in terms of thickness. According to the account, the brand is aiming for a thinner phone, which will only measure 1cm (10mm) when folded. To compare, the Mate XT measures 12.8mm in folded form.

This is not a surprise since Honor has always been trying to impress its consumers in this section. To recall, it has already proven it with its Honor Magic V3 foldable, which is only 9.2mm thick when folded. Of course, it will be a different challenge when it comes to a trifold phone, but achieving it is not impossible, especially with more brands now eyeing the promising trifold industry.

