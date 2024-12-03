Honor X9c Smart 5G debuts with Dimensity 7025-Ultra, 108MP main cam, 5800mAh battery

Aside from the Honor 300 series, Honor announced another creation this week: the Honor X9c Smart 5G.

The model was launched in Malaysia as another affordable model from the Chinese brand. It joins the Honor X9c 5G, which also debuted in the same market and in Singapore. However, unlike the X9c 5G, which is armed with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and a 6600mAh battery, the Honor X9c Smart features a different chip and a smaller battery.

Despite this, the Honor X9c Smart is still a good option. Honor confirmed that it has an “ultra-tough triple defense” after it received a 5-star Comprehensive Reliability certification from Switzerland SGS. It also boasts the brand’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop 2.0 tech, allowing it to withstand 2-meter drops. The phone is also said to have a triple-layer waterproof design and a “360-degree full-body rinse protection.”

Aside from its impressive protection details and durability, the Honor X9c Smart also offers some interesting features inside, including:

MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra

8GB RAM (expandable up to 16GB)

256GB storage

6.8” 120Hz TFT LCD with 2412x1080px resolution and 850nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 108MP (f1.75) main camera + 5MP (f2.2) wide

Selfie Camera: 16MP (f2.45) with 2D face recognition

5800mAh battery

35w charging

Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0

Ocean Cyan and Moonlight White colors

The price of the phone remains unavailable in the market, but Honor is expected to reveal it soon.

Stay tuned for the updates!