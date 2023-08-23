How to change system navigation in MIUI?

Smartphones have become indispensable in modern life. In this era, how mobile operating systems shape the user experience is critical. Xiaomi’s unique interface MIUI gives users the freedom to customize and change system navigation. Here are the details on how you can get an extraordinary experience with this feature of MIUI:

How to Change System Navigation?

The user experience of a smartphone is very important. Xiaomi’s MIUI interface is also an operating system that offers a unique experience. The freedom to customize and change the system navigation that MIUI offers to its users allows its users to get a more extraordinary experience. In order for you to have this unique experience, we explain step by step how you can change the system navigation:

Tap the “ Settings ” app from your home screen.

” app from your home screen. From the “ Settings ” app, find the “ Home Screen ” option and tap it.

” app, find the “ ” option and tap it. Finally, find “System navigation” among the customizations here and tap on it.

Xiaomi usually offers its users two different system navigations. One of them is “Gestures” and the other is “Buttons“. These two navigation options have different uses and different features.

Gestures: Innovative system navigation. In this option you control the screen with swipe gestures. For example, you can swipe up from the bottom to go back to the Home Screen. You can swipe from the right or left corner of the screen to go back. If you swipe up from the bottom and hold down, you can check Recent Apps.

Buttons: Traditional system navigation. Back, Home and Recent Apps buttons are used separately. Optionally, the orientation of the buttons can also be changed. You will also have the possibility to assign custom shortcuts to the buttons, which will diversify your usage.

Conclusion

MIUI stands out for its system navigation customization, which allows users to tailor the smartphone experience to their own needs. By choosing between buttons or gestures, you can fully customize the device’s navigation style to your own taste and experience the unique features of both system navigation. This flexibility makes the user experience with MIUI’s user-friendly interface even more authentic.