How to Choose the Best Mobile VPN for Your Smartphone

A VPN may be used to safeguard data online on any device, not just computers. There is a global trend toward an increasing number of mobile internet users. This is not surprising, as with the development of technology, smartphones have become compact devices with the functionality of a full-fledged computer. It’s time to consider mobile cybersecurity, with free mobile VPN usage playing a key role.

Similar to a VPN on your desktop computer, a mobile VPN can secure your browser history and data. It can also act as a “home” proxy, allowing you to access the same content even while you’re on the go. So, let’s find out how to choose a reliable VPN for your smartphone and why you need one.

Why you need a VPN on your smartphone

Over the past five years, the most popular reason for using VPNs has been the desire to protect one’s privacy. This trend is growing with the development of AI when users no longer understand how algorithms use their data. Apart from privacy, the main reasons to download a mobile VPN are:

general cybersecurity (secure data transmission and protection against some cyberattacks);

safe connection to public Wi-Fi hotspots;

secure Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls;

to bypass geo-blocking of content and Internet censorship;

prevention of monitoring by an Internet service provider (ISP) or mobile data provider;

for safe and cost-effective online shopping.

What to look for in a mobile VPN

When choosing a VPN for a smartphone, you need to evaluate the following criteria:

1. Privacy.

Since the desire for privacy is what drives people to install a VPN, this point is at the top of our list. The way the VPN provider will treat your data depends on its logging policy.

The term “VPN logging policy” describes the guidelines and practices established by the VPN service provider on the types of information they gather and retain from their customers. This information can include use logs, including the websites you visit and the data you send while using a VPN, or connection records, which include the time and duration of VPN sessions and IP addresses.

These logging practices can have a significant impact on user privacy. If a VPN service provider keeps comprehensive records, they have access to a huge amount of user information. This information might be exploited, sold to unaffiliated parties, or given to authorities in certain circumstances.

That is why you should opt for a mobile VPN provider that adheres to a no-log policy. This means that it will not store any data about users, their VPN sessions, and online activity. To ensure that the provider treats users’ personal data appropriately, you should read the privacy policy.

A robust sign of a genuine no-logs policy is one that has withstood legal or judicial scrutiny. It’s a strong sign of a genuine no-logs policy when VPN providers, whose records were subpoenaed in court, couldn’t deliver them because they didn’t exist.

It is also important to pay attention to the jurisdiction of the provider, especially if it does not adhere to the no-log policy. Select a VPN provider with headquarters located in a nation outside of the 5 Eyes, 9 Eyes, or 14 Eyes surveillance alliances.

2. Security.

In terms of security, you need to evaluate the level of encryption and VPN protocols. Encryption is the transformation of your data into an unreadable code format. The industry standard for data encryption is AES-256. It is effective, which means that since most devices have hardware acceleration built for AES, the encryption and decryption processes won’t impair performance.

Apart from providing encryption for your online communications, another crucial feature of a VPN is the tunneling protocol, which controls the way your traffic is routed to and from its destination. AES-256 and SSL/TLS routing are combined in the OpenVPN setup, which is used by many VPN services.

3. Speed.

Choose a VPN that has no speed limit. In addition, the speed depends on the VPN protocols used and the number of available VPN servers. Avoid VPN providers that in the free version limit you to one available server. The more servers you have available, the lower the load on each of them. In addition, you can choose the server that is closest to the data center, for example, if you play an online game.

4. Reputation and support service.

Check the reviews of the mobile VPN in the official app store, as well as on independent platforms, such as Trustpilot. This way, you can get information from real users about problems and the quality of the support service.

The support service should be available around the clock. It is a good idea to choose a VPN that has several channels of access to support, such as live chat on the official website and email.

5. Compatibility.

Choose a VPN that is compatible with popular streaming platforms, such as Netflix. This way you can keep access to the content while traveling to other countries.

How to set up a VPN on a mobile device?

A VPN is easy to set up. Once installed it is essentially ready to use. You may get the software from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. After that, you need to open the application, read the privacy policy, and select a remote VPN server to connect to. If you are using a free mobile VPN, this will be enough, and you do not even need to create an account. You will need to sign up and pay for access if you decide on a premium VPN.

Please note that trustworthy VPN providers should offer anonymous payment methods and not ask for any information except for your email address.

Should I choose a free mobile VPN?

It depends on your needs and readiness to dive into the topic. There is a perception that free VPNs are not reliable and sell user data. This is a myth. There are some worthwhile free services out there, but you’ll need to do your research to choose a service that adheres to a strict no-log policy, offers strong 256-bit encryption, and doesn’t set limits on speed and time of use. However, blindly trusting online reviews is not the safest strategy.

So, if you’re willing to spend some time choosing, you can find a trustworthy free mobile VPN.