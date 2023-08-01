How to download latest MIUI for your device

MIUI is one of the most popular ROM for Android devices. It is released in stages, with a new update typically available every week or so. Latest MIUI pushed to your device is therefore generally not outdated. In this article, we’ll help you through how to get the latest MIUI for your device.

How to download the latest MIUI

There are two ways to download the ROMs for your device. These two guides show you how to do it separately.

1. Download MIUI using MIUI Downloader app

MIUI Downloader is an extremely useful tool that you can use to download any MIUI version for any Xiaomi smartphone and keep track of the newest updates. It contains a lot more feature than simply download function but downloading MIUI ROMs is currently our focus point.

In order to download the latest MIUI for your device:

Download MIUI Downloader App from here

Open the app.

Choose your device. Normally the app automatically shows your device right in the top of the list. But if it didn’t, find the device from the list.

Choose the ROM you want to download. In this case I will download the latest fastboot ROM for my Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Choose the ROM region you want to download. In this case I will go with Indonesia as it has MIUI apps compared to Global.

Tap “Download” button in fastboot section of the ROM. If you also have TWRP/Recovery, you can also choose recovery rom and flash that as well.

Voila, you’re done!

Download MIUI using website

Although it is not as convenient as using the MIUI Downloader app, you can still also use certain websites to get to the latest MIUI for your device. Best of the website is MIUIDownload.com.

In order to download the latest MIUI for your device:

Go to miuidownload.com

Select your phone brand or search phone model / codename from homepage.

Find the region you want to download.

Tap the download button.

And you’re done! Happy flashing.

How to Install MIUI

Depending on the type of the firmware you have downloaded, installation methods differ. If you have downloaded the fastboot flashable firmware, you can refer to How to switch between different MIUI variants content which explains how to flash a fastboot flashable. If it is a recovery flashable firmware, refer to How to install MIUI updates manually / early content. Keep in mind that a full backup of your data is recommended while flashing these ROMs as they will probably wipe your data. Also, for fastboot ROMs, a PC is required. For the recovery ROMs, flashing process might be different for each device. Please do a research before flashing it.