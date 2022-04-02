Do you want to know how to get battery percentage on iPhone? iPhone is known for its sleek design, high performance, and amazing camera quality but is not much appreciated when it comes to battery life. iPhone spends so much time plugged into a wall that you might as well call it a landline. So it is only wise to keep track of the battery and charge it whenever you can. Make sure you know how to Charge your Phone for Better Battery Life. The battery icon on the top bar gives a fair idea of the remaining battery but

Battery percentage gives you a better idea of how much power is remaining on your device, it also helps you better manage the battery life. Battery management becomes crucial for people who are always on the move and don’t have a charger nearby.

Ways to get Battery Percentage on iPhone

The older iPhones used to display the battery percentage by default, but these latest models already have such a crowded status bar that there is very little room to display anything else. But don’t you worry, We have prepared an awesome guide that will help you display that battery percentage easily. Let’s get on with it.

1. By adding a battery widget

Its not possible to show the battery percentage on the status bar in iPhone X or later models. It’s because of the display notch. To get the percentage on these devices, you can add a battery widget on the home screen. To enable the battery widget:

Tap and hold on an empty space in the Home Screen background until the apps begin to move.

Tap on + icon on the top of the screen

icon on the top of the screen Now scroll down and tap Batteries .

. Find the suitable widget by Swiping left and right through the widgets section. (Different sizes display different information)

Tap Add Widget, then tap Done.

2. Add battery percentage to status bar (for older models)

If you have iPhone SE or iPhone 8 or later models then you can easily enable battery percentage on it. To enable:

Go to Settings

Locate to find the Battery menu and tap

Now you will see an option for battery percentage, toggle it and you’re good to go.

These were some ways to get the battery percentage on iPhone. iPhone needs frequent charging so might to keep track on the battery percentage. We hope iPhone 14 will come with a better battery life. To keep your phone’s battery healthy read our article on how to Charge your Phone for Better Battery Life